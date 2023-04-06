Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,748,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,658,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.