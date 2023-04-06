Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.87.

NFLX traded down $5.27 on Thursday, hitting $337.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,710. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

