Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes $762,000 Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 383.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 50,821 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 146,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $575,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FLQM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,785 shares. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.