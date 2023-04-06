Integrity Financial Corp WA Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,651 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.28. 1,857,652 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

