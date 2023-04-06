Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $47,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.