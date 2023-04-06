Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $285,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 328,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,537. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $74.02.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

