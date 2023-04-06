Integrity Financial Corp WA Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 738,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,464. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

