Integrity Financial Corp WA Cuts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 260,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,080. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

