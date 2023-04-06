Integrity Financial Corp WA Cuts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 260,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,080. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.