Integrity Financial Corp WA Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 224,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,214. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

