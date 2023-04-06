Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.95

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 38941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 163.46 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $131,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $131,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,630 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
