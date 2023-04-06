Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.95

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 38941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 163.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $131,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $131,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,630 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

