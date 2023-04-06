Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.80

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 17227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.
Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.
