Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $117.20.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 over the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.