Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Olin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Olin Price Performance

OLN opened at $56.62 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.