Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 744.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after purchasing an additional 919,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,731 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $55.93 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $105.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

