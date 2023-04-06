Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOV opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.89. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.