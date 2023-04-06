Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.74%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

