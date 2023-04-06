Inspire Investing LLC Buys 719 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 62,495 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

