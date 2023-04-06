Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $270.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $275.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.78.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.