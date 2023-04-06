Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 5,458 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AN opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,252 shares of company stock worth $45,560,322. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

