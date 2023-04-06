Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 4,683 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

NYSE:AR opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

