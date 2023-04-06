Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AES by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

