Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

