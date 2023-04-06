Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7,967.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 86,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,249 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 192,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 92,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 691,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

