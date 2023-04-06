Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $321.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.83 and its 200 day moving average is $299.43.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

