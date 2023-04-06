Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $268.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

