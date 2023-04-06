Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Sells $500,280.00 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE YUM opened at $131.94 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,541,000 after buying an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

