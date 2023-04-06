Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Sells $2,227,493.00 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CFO Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greg Zante also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Greg Zante sold 30,911 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $556,398.00.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 181,522 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.