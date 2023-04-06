Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 20,983 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,885,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,442,837.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,465. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $101.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3,473.88%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

