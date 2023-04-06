Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $123,000.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,255,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69.

On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98.

TTD opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 586.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

