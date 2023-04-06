Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $123,000.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,255,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69.
- On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98.
Trade Desk Trading Down 3.2 %
TTD opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 586.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
