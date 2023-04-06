Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Sells 4,107 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $40,371.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,293.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 20,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $175,600.00.

NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 162,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Ancient Art L.P. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Semrush by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,558,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Semrush by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Semrush by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 122,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

