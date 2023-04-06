Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 4,903 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %
BSX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,367,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,296. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.