Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 4,903 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

BSX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,367,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,296. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

