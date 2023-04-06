Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $14,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,064 shares in the company, valued at $505,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 118,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Backblaze by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Backblaze by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Backblaze

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLZE shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

