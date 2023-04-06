Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $63,372.81 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $197.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

