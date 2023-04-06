Insider Selling: Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Sells 231,368 Shares of Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at $753,431.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amyris Stock Up 7.4 %

AMRS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $476.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Amyris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amyris Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Amyris by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.