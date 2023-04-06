Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,560,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,908,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $160.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.59.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.