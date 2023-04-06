Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00.
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,560,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,908,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $160.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.59.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
