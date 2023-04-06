Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO Sells 60,481 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $734,239.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $957,118.65.

On Thursday, January 12th, George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $606,798.24.

On Tuesday, January 10th, George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $485,601.72.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 651,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $6,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 597,188 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

