Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Acquires £18,180 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 9,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £18,180 ($22,578.24).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Max Royde purchased 11,800 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £25,016 ($31,068.06).

On Friday, February 17th, Max Royde purchased 35,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £74,200 ($92,151.02).

On Friday, February 3rd, Max Royde purchased 12,500 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £25,625 ($31,824.39).

IQGeo Group Trading Up 1.0 %

LON IQG opened at GBX 209 ($2.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £128.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,450.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.27. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 217.72 ($2.70).

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

