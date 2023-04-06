Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases 17 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 868 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($183.26).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,013 ($12.58) per share, for a total transaction of £151.95 ($188.71).
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Close Brothers Group stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 873.50 ($10.85). 224,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,879. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,650.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 843 ($10.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,200.93 ($14.91). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 967.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,004.49.
Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.52) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.91) to GBX 950 ($11.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.80) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,107.75 ($13.76).
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
Read More
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.