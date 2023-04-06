Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases 17 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 868 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($183.26).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,013 ($12.58) per share, for a total transaction of £151.95 ($188.71).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 873.50 ($10.85). 224,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,879. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,650.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 843 ($10.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,200.93 ($14.91). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 967.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,004.49.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 12,884.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.52) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.91) to GBX 950 ($11.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.80) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,107.75 ($13.76).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

