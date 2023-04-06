Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.22

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.22 and last traded at $73.27, with a volume of 156697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

