Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INGXF. CIBC cut Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.