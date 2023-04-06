Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.00

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 8321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.
Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.
