Independent Bank Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IBCP opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $363.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $34,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,680.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Stories

