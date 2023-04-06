Inchcape’s (INCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,290 ($16.02) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($13.47) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,131 ($14.05) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inchcape has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.25).

Shares of INCH stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 747 ($9.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,349. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 640.10 ($7.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 941 ($11.69). The company has a market cap of £3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 871.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 826.65.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 724 ($8.99) per share, with a total value of £108,600 ($134,873.32). Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

