Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,866.50 ($23.18) and last traded at GBX 1,869.50 ($23.22). 1,661,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,964,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,879.50 ($23.34).

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,977.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,022.84.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 49.31 ($0.61) per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 8,545.45%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Stories

