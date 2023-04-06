ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $5.00. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 31,140 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
The company has a market cap of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.
ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.
