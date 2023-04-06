ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $5.00. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 31,140 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmuCell

ImmuCell Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.