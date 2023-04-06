ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 521 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

