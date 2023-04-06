ICW Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,277. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

