ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.01. 22,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,010. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,471 shares of company stock valued at $699,325. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

