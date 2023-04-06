ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,517,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,737,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,107,000 after buying an additional 283,458 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 859,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,868. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

