ICW Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $118.07. The company had a trading volume of 663,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,321. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $131.53.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

